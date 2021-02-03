Three killed in fatal crash in Monahans

The victims were identified as they continue to investigate.

MONAHANS, Texas — Three victims were killed in a fatal crash in Monahans on March 1.

The victims have been identified by the DPS.

The driver was 44-year-old Joseph D. Hughes, while they passengers were 48-year-old Daniel Pickett and 34-year-old Casey L. McCall.

Hughes and Pickett were reported to be wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, while McCall was not wearing a seatbelt.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south of State Highway 18 at the high rate of speed when it left the roadway and went into a skid. It soon after drove through a parking lot and struck a building.