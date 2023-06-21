Family of Hailey Dunn: Shawn Adkins denies plea deal

Hailey's Father, Clint, said the deal would have put Adkins behind bars for 30 years.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins denied a plea deal Tuesday that would have put him behind bars for 30 years, according to Hailey Dunn's father Clint Dunn.

Adkins is accused of murdering 13-year-old Hailey Dunn .

Dunn vanished from Colorado City in 2010, just one day after Christmas.

Her remains were found three years later in Scurry County. She was laid to rest in 2017.

No arrests were made for about a decade. At the time, authorities believed Adkins, who was Dunn's mother's boyfriend, was the last person to see her.

In June of 2021, Adkins was arrested by Texas Rangers .

An arrest affidavit shows authorities believe Adkins hit Dunn in the head with a blunt object and intentionally tampered with her corpse.

He was later indicted for murder by a grand jury.

Adkins' arraignment was canceled when he waived his right to have charges read in the courtroom.

His trial was set to start around one year after his arrest, but the discovery of new data pushed the trial back to April 11, 2023 .

That date was again pushed back in March of 2023 after the defense team was granted a continuance motion. At that time it was still unclear whether his trial would start on Aug. 7 or Sept. 11.

The trial was initially set in Mitchell County, then moved to Nolan County .

Adkins and his counsel also requested another relocation for the trial back in November, with similar concerns about a fair jury being raised.