Fake officer reportedly making traffic stops in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Lea County officials are warning the public about a man who is not a peace officer allegedly making traffic stops.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports that a man in a black charger has been pulling over people between Lovington and Hobbs and identifying himself as a Lea County Officer.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, there is no such group as the Lea County Officers that is affiliated with them.

The Hobbs Police Department also stated that its officers are required to identify themselves when pulling over a vehicle.

Additionally, while both departments do drive black chargers, authorities say all vehicles will have logos to identify themselves.

The sheriff says if anyone is worried about the legitimacy of a traffic stop they are asked to call 911.