LOCKHART, Texas — The trial of Robert Fabian is still underway in Caldwell County.

Chris Estrada, a key witness in the murder trial of Robert Fabian, testified on May 2 that Fabian admitted to him he had choked his girlfriend Zuzu Verk until she stopped breathing after an argument following a romantic dinner in his apartment on October 11, 2016 became physical.

Verk, 21 and a Sul Ross University student, was last seen on that day. Her skeletal remains were found by a Border Patrol agent nearly four months later in a shallow grave about six miles away.

The case was moved from Brewster County to Lockhart in Caldwell County on a change of venue.

Estrada said the revelation came while he was at Fabian’s apartment on October 12. “He said she was too heavy for him to move by himself,” Estrada testified, adding that “there was no one else he could ask.”

Estrada said he called the plan “crazy” about a dozen times, surmising that Fabian asked him to help move the body that many times.

He said Fabian told him it was an accident and that he had attempted CPR to no avail, but didn’t want to call 911. “He told me he was going into survival mode and didn’t want to do any punishment,” and also that “she was still in the bedroom in the bed under the covers,” Estrada told the jury, something he couldn’t confirm because the bedroom door was closed.

Estrada told jurors he refused to help Fabian and told him he could still call 911. Fabian asked Estrada not to turn him in.

He said the two later left Fabian’s apartment and he “never saw” Verk’s body.

Jurors watched video from the Dollar General in Alpine where Estrada had driven Fabian to and borrowed his credit cards to buy items that included cleaning supplies and thin plastic sheeting. Similar material was found at Fabian’s apartment and at the grave site.

Thursday’s testimony began with a continuation of a police interview of Fabian conducted on October 14, 2016 in which he referred to Verk in the past tense at least three time. He also said that he loved her and “had nothing to do with her disappearance.” At one point, he asked if he should get a lawyer.

Fabian agreed to two police interviews on Friday, October 14 and gave written consent for a search of his apartment. A downstairs neighbor earlier told jurors he heard the couple argue that Tuesday, then sounds of a loud movie and Fabian cleaning.

When police searched Fabian's apartment, they found all rooms clean except the kitchen, where remains of the couple’s “romantic dinner” were still on plates and the sink was full of dirty dishes.

Verk’s disappearance launched a massive search in the small, close-knit community. Witnesses noted that Fabian did not participate in any search efforts, nor did he attend a candlelight vigil.

Fabian was taken into custody on February 4, 2017, the day after Verk’s remains were found.

Jurors also heard testimony from other witnesses reinforcing key elements of the case prosecutor Geoff Barr told jurors he would construct.

Testimony will continue on Friday, May 3.

Contributed by Anita Miller Byley