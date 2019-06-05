LOCKHART, Texas — The murder trial of Robert Fabian continued on May 6 with testimony from forensics analysts and a former cellmate of Robert Fabian

Multiple forensic specialists testified that hair and bones found at the gravesite were from Fabian's on-again, off-again girlfriend Zuzu Verk, based on mitochondrial DNA.

This form of DNA is inherit from their mothers. Lori Verk, mother of Zuzu, could not be excluded from being the source of both.

The hair reportedly came from his best friend Chris Estrada's car, who testified in the week prior that Fabian had admitted to "accidentally" killing Verk and asking for help moving the body.

Hair was also found in a shop vac used by James Carrillo, Fabian's brother-in-law. Carrillo had loaned his vehicle to Fabian the night prosecutors believe he had transported Verk's body from his apartment.

The day’s bombshell, though, came from Roy Roman who shared a cell with Fabian in Brewster County Jail.

Estrada had told jurors Fabian and Verk had been arguing over Fabian's ex. Roman, however, testified that Fabian told him Verk had found out he and Estrada were in a “bisexual relationship” and that Verk had “threatened to put it out there.”

Another portion of testimony focused on the probability of Verk's death being an accident. Dr. Steven Lenfest from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office testified that accidental asphyxiation was unlikely based on the length of time it takes to suffocate someone.

The jury is expected to get the case later this week. If Fabian is found guilty, the jury will decide punishment.