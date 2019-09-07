MIDLAND, Texas — According to City of Midland officials, a car-pedestrian accident happened in Midland Tuesday afternoon.

The accident was near Big Spring St. and California in Midland.

Officials say a GMC Canyon was traveling northbound on Big Spring Street in the outside lane. The pedestrian, who was traveling eastbound, crossed at an area that was not a crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time the driver has not been cited and the investigation is still underway.