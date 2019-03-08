DALLAS — This story has been updated throughout.

A law enforcement official says the suspect who was taken into custody after a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, according to the Associated Press.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Records show Crusius has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on capital murder charges.

ATF and FBI agents in North Texas are searching homes and interviewing people who might be related to the suspect, sources say.

At a press conference Saturday in El Paso, Texas governor Greg Abbott confirmed 20 people are dead and at least two dozen are injured in the shooting.

Texas Rep. Jeff Leach confirmed on Twitter that Crusius is a 2017 graduate of Plano Senior High School, and lived in Allen.

Crusius also attended Collin College from the fall of 2017 to the spring of 2019, according to a Saturday statement from Collin College:

We are saddened and horrified by the news of the shooting today in El Paso, Texas. A student by the name of Patrick Crusius attended Collin College from fall 2017 through spring 2019.

Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones.

The El Paso police chief says authorities are examining what he called a “manifesto” that they believe was written by the shooter and shows a possible “nexus” to a hate crime.

In the document, the writer expresses concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in upcoming elections and swinging the White House to the Democrats.

The document was also critical of Republicans for what was described as close ties to corporations and degradation of the environment.

Though a Twitter account that appears to belong to Crusius included pro-Trump posts praising the plan to build more border wall, the writer of the online document says his views on race predated Trump's campaign and that any attempt to blame the president for his actions was "fake news."

At least three El Paso funeral homes have confirmed they will be offering free funerals to victims of the shooting:

San Jose Funeral Holmes

Mt. Carmel Funeral Home

Sunset Funeral Homes

