El Paso man put behind bars for marijuana trafficking

Hector Bernal Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison for marijuana trafficking.

ALPINE, Texas — An El Paso man, Hector Bernal Jr., will be behind bars for eight years for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Bernal Jr. was sentenced on Monday for the crime that occurred on Feb. 25 at the Border Patrol Checkpoint in Alpine, where he was a passenger in a vehicle carrying “eight large brick-shaped bundles” of marijuana that weighed approximately 248.3 pounds.

While Border Patrol agents encountered the driver, Hugo Mancinas, and Bernal to determine they were United States citizens, a Border Patrol canine notified the agents of illegal controlled substances. Those substances tested positive for characteristics of marijuana.

“This lengthy eight-year sentence reflects our commitment to combating illegal drug trafficking and protecting our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I appreciate the DEA’s continued efforts to prevent drug smuggling, ensuring that those who engage in such activities are held accountable.”