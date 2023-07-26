El Paso man busted for trafficking cocaine is sentenced to more than 6 years in prison

Jaime Gabriel Juarez, 50, was sentenced on Monday to more than six years in prison on two counts of cocaine-related charges.

ALPINE, Texas — On Monday, El Paso man Jaime Gabriel Juarez was sentenced to six years in prison for one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine, then a second count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Juarez was pulled over on Interstate 20 in Reeves County on Dec. 2, 2022. Local authorities searched his vehicle and found multiple rectangular-shaped packages wrapped in plastic that resemble kilogram quantities of narcotics.

The packages tested positive for “properties and characteristics of cocaine.”