Eddy County Sheriff’s Office asks for help solving 2020 homicide

The investigation involves the skeletal remains of 43-year-old Brandi J. Fernandez of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers of Eddy County are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide.

On April 20, 2020, ECSO detectives responded to a report of possible human remains found in a remote location south of Malaga, New Mexico.

When they got to the scene, detectives observed several human bones. An investigation was conducted to find the cause of death of the remains.

On April 17, 2021, ECSO was told that the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator positively identified the bones as 43-year-old Brandi J. Fernandez of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

The ECSO Detective Division is now asking for assistance. Any information that leads to an arrest in relation to the homicide could result in a reward of up to $4,000.