Eddy County man charged in connection to sexual exploitation of children

The Eddy County Sheriff's Office and the FBI conducted a search warrant prior to Saiz's arrest.

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — An Eddy County man is in jail following an execution of a search warrant.

Jeremiah I. Saiz, 20, has been charged with five counts of distribution of sexual exploitation of children, one count of possession of sexual exploitation of children and two counts of tampering with evidence.

According to Sheriff Mark Cage, the Eddy County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of West Missouri Avenue along with the FBI on August 11.