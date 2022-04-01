x
Ector Co. jury finds man guilty of murder

Rondale Farris was accused of shooting and killing a man outside a convenience store in 2018.
Credit: Ector County District Attorney

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Ector County jury has found a man guilty for murder in the shooting death of a man outside a convenience store.

Rondale Gerrod Farris was charged with murder, felony murder and engaging in criminal activity.

Farris was arrested by the Lone Star Task Force in California in 2018 after shooting and killing Treginale White outside of a convenience store.

Three others were involved in the crime as well. Christopher Warren George was also charged with murder, while records show Sean Christopher Abron has not been booked in the Ector County Jail since prior to the shooting. At this time it's unclear if the fourth person was ever arrested.

He has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder charge, 50 for the felony murder and 20 years for the organized crime charge.

