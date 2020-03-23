ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The ECSO says they received a call just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday about a gunshot victim near the 1100 block of Avenue F.

At the scene, deputies found one victim. Ambulances transported that victim to Medical Center Hospital, where they remain in fair condition.

Vincent Martinez, 40, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

He was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. His bond was set for $100,000 and he was released Monday.

Officials say the incident was a dispute between neighbors.