Ector County Sheriff's Office warns of scam phone calls, false claims of warrants

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam call involving warrants from failure to appear in court.

The call which comes from a man calling himself Mark Richards, claims that the victim has failed to appear in federal court and now has a warrant with a $1,497 fee for court costs along with a processing fee of $17.97.

Law officials are saying that federal and state agencies will never call and demand money over the phone.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office also wants residents to know that the numbers being used by the scammer are 410-442-6217 and 432-218-5773.