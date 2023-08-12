x
Odessa man arrested after his wife was found deceased

56-year-old Michael Brian Miller was arrested in connection to death of his wife, 58-year-old Lisa Clark Miller.
ODESSA, Texas — At about 6:55 a.m. Saturday morning, the Ector County Sheriff's Office were dispatched in reference to an ambulance run to the 16000 block of Snow Moon, according to a post on the Ector County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

When they arrived, deputies located a deceased woman and unconscious man. The man was transported to Medical Center Hospital.

Later in the day, in an update to the post, it was revealed that 56-year-old Michael Brian Miller was arrested in connection to death of his wife, 58-year-old Lisa Clark Miller.

Miller has been arrested for murder and has been transported to the Ector County Detention Center.

