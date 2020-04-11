Ector County Sheriff's Office asks for help with solving cold case homicide

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Ricardo Salcido Campos.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — On the morning of Dec. 10, 2011, before 5 a.m., the body of 25-year-old Ricardo Salcido Campos was found at the intersection of Quinn Ave. and West 23rd St. in West Odessa.

After investigating the scene, officers were led to 5850 W. University, where Campos' car was found in the parking lot of Club Patron.

Now the Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help or hope to find someone who was in the club the night of the murder and can recall the details of the incident.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest of the suspect will not only help bring the fugitive to justice but also bring closure to the family.