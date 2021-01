The incident took place at the Winners II Game Room.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery incident.

The case took place at the Winners II Game Room on September 24, 2020.

One of the suspects pulled out a black pistol and demanded money for the register.

There was an undetermined amount of money stolen from the store.

They arrived to the Game Room in a White Nissan four door vehicle.