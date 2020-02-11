Ector County Sheriff's Office asks community for help with information, shooting

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help after a shooting on Nov. 1.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help after responding to a shooting on Nov. 1.

Upon arrival of the scene at 1 a.m. in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach, the deputies found an unknown male with a gunshot wound.

At this time information is limited.

However, the Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking that if anyone has any information in reference to the shooting to contact the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 335-3050 in reference to case 20-E-5612.

The investigation is ongoing.