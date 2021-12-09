Ector County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect involved in Injury to a Child case

Edward Lira was the only person in care of the children at the time of this incident and responsible for the injuries the child sustained.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Edward Lira for Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Child, a First Degree Felony.

The office received a call from Medical Center Hospital on December 2 about a 10-month-old female in critical condition from injuries she sustained.

The child came from the address of 11343 W. Kassnar after it was reported that she was unresponsive. Along with a two-year-old female, the 10-month-old female was with her step-father, Lira.

She was later airlifted to UMC in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries. After it was determined that this could have been possible abuse, ECSO went to the address and talked to the Lira.