Ector County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect involved in Injury to a Child case

Edward Lira was the only person in care of the children at the time of this incident and responsible for the injuries the child sustained.
Credit: Ector County Sheriff's Office

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Edward Lira for Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Child, a First Degree Felony. 

The office received a call from Medical Center Hospital on December 2 about a 10-month-old female in critical condition from injuries she sustained. 

The child came from the address of 11343 W. Kassnar after it was reported that she was unresponsive. Along with a two-year-old female, the 10-month-old female was with her step-father, Lira. 

She was later airlifted to UMC in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries. After it was determined that this could have been possible abuse, ECSO went to the address and talked to the Lira. 

After a long interview process with Lira, an arrest warrant was obtained and Lira was placed into custody. 

