Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder in the 10000 block of Dalewade.
According to ECSO, officers responded to a call about a disturbance and a gunshot victim just before 8 p.m. on August 25.
Deputies located a man with a single gunshot wound, who was taken to Medical Center Hospital. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
ECSO located a suspect, who was detained at the scene. The suspect has been charged with murder.
At this time, neither person involved in the shooting has been identified. The investigation is still ongoing and the victim's body has been sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.