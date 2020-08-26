Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified, but the suspect has been charged with murder.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder in the 10000 block of Dalewade.

According to ECSO, officers responded to a call about a disturbance and a gunshot victim just before 8 p.m. on August 25.

Deputies located a man with a single gunshot wound, who was taken to Medical Center Hospital. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

ECSO located a suspect, who was detained at the scene. The suspect has been charged with murder.