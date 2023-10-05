Ector County man arrested after allegedly hitting his father with a baseball bat

According to a report, 33-year-old Jason Allen Jarmon was having a verbal altercation with his father when he hit him in the shin area with the bat.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office arrest report, a man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 29 for striking his father with a baseball bat.

33-year-old Jason Allen Jarmon lives with his father on N. Mercury Ave in Odessa.

During a verbal altercation, Jarmon was destroying property in the house with the bat.

While Jarmon's father was yelling at his son to calm down, Jarmon followed him into the living room where the argument continued. At some point, Jarmon swung the maroon Easton 30" bat at his father, striking him in the right shin area between his knee and foot.