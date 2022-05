Joseph Richard Grondahl, Jr. was arrested for the stabbing death of Austin Pasillas in 2020.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Ector County Jury sentenced a man to life in prison for murder Thursday in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in 2020.

Joseph Richard Grondahl, Jr., 33, was arrested for the stabbing death of 25-year-old Austin Pasillas. He was then formally indicted of first-degree Murder in April of 2021.