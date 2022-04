Jesse Felipe Espinosa was sentenced to 12 years on all three counts, with two of those running concurrently.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Ector County jury found a man guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Friday.

Jesse Felipe Espinosa, 49, was originally indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on May 1, 2020, for events that occurred in April of that year.