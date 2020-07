The Ector County Environmental Enforcement is asking for help identifying arson suspects lighting fires all over West Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement is asking for help identifying arson suspects believed to have lit fires all over West Odessa.

The suspects were captured by the Ector County Environmental Enforcement cameras lighting a tire on fire.

Cameras were not able to catch the license plate of the car the suspects were in.