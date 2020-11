The Ector County Environmental Enforcement is asking the community for help with locating a suspect wanted in a large tire dumping case.

Christina Lira Alaniz is wanted for illegal dumping as well as going off of bond for the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

She is the second suspect in a large tire dumping case.