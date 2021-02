Sheriff Mike Griffis tells NewsWest 9 the victim was found in the roadway at the intersection of Blair and Alexander Tuesday evening.

WEST ODESSA, Texas — Ector County deputies are on the scene of a homicide in West Odessa. Details are limited at this hour.

Deputies are searching for a potential suspect. Investigators are currently on scene and in the area looking for witnesses who might have information on what happened.