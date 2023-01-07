ECSO units finds gunshot victim at Bush's Chicken

According to Sheriff Griffis, the shooting did not occur at the chicken joint, and the victim was transported to MCH with their condition being currently unknown.

ODESSA, Texas — According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday night, ECSO units were sent to Bush's Chicken on 1705 N County Rd W in reference to a gunshot victim who was driven to that location.

The victim was then transported to the Medical Center Hospital ER, where their condition is currently unknown.

Investigators are currently interviewing potential witnesses to attempt to identify the shooter and find the location of the shooting, which is believed to be in West Odessa.