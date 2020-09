No officers were killed in the incident, though there is no word on injuries at this time.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an officer-involved shooting ended in one person dead.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says the shooting took place in the area of N. Sparta Avenue and W. 65th Street.

Neighbors tell NewsWest 9 they heard gunshots around 5 p.m.

The suspect has not been identified.