ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Sheriff's Office is in pursuit of a stolen vehicle just before 6 p.m.

The pursuit started in the area of 158 and 385.

According to ECSO a deputy involved in the chase hydroplaned and rolled. The deputy was taken to Medical Center Hospital and appears to be okay.

ECSO says the pursuit is ongoing on the lease road outside of Goldsmith.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

