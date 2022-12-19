ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ODESSA, Texas —
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening.
According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim.
A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at around 6:30 p.m.
Deputies later learned that Odessa police were dispatched to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to a 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown.
It is believed that the hospitalized victim is related to the deadly shooting on Firewater.
The scene is still active. We will update this story as more details are released.