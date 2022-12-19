ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

The condition of the injured victim is unknown at this time.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim.

A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies later learned that Odessa police were dispatched to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to a 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown.

It is believed that the hospitalized victim is related to the deadly shooting on Firewater.