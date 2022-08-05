ECSO makes arrest in game room shooting

Nathaniel Ochoa, 27, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding felony 2 warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a game room shooting on Thursday.

According to ECSO, at about 11:03 p.m. deputies responded to a call for a disturbance and gunshot victim at a game room located at 10561 W University.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Jander Galindo lying in the parking lot with two people helping him. Galindo told them he had been shot.

Deputies said it looked like the victim had a wound on his lower back, so they took over and provided first aid to Galindo until paramedics arrived.

Galindo was transported to Medical Center Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

An investigation revealed that the disturbance seemed to have happened because of an issue with an ex-spouse.

Witnesses described a suspect in the shooting to investigators. The suspect was identified as Nathaniel Ochoa, 27.

Ochoa was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding felony 2 warrant for possession of a controlled substance.