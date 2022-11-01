ECSO makes arrest in deadly shooting

Samuel Adrian Chavira was arrested for murder and booked into the Ector County Jail, where he later bonded out.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office made an arrest Saturday in connection to a shooting that left one dead.

ECSO responded to a disturbance at 11334 W Layla early that morning.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found Samuel Adrian Chavira in the front yard. They then conducted a security sweep and found a dead female, later identified as Arely Sotelo Navarrette, on the master bedroom floor.

Investigation revealed that there had been an argument between Chavira and Navarrette. During an interview with investigators, Chavira admitted to shooting Navarrette.