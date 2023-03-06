ECSO investigating shooting that injured 3

Two of the people involved in the shooting were minors.

ODESSA, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a shooting took place in Ector County involving two juveniles and an 18-year-old.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office got a call around midnight on Sunday about a gunshot victim and a request for an ambulance.

When deputies arrived at 12226 Middleground Dr., they found a boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Two more gunshot victims also arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says he believes all three were shot at the same place.

Two other victims are stable while the third is listed as being in critical condition.

No one has been arrested as of Monday morning but charges are pending against two adults since the shooting involved underage children.