ECSO investigating body found on oil field lease

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near SH 302 and FM 181.

According to Sheriff Griffis, the man's body was found on an oil lease around 10:30 a.m. on June 27.

The man, who is appears to be white and around 30 to 35 years old, is believed to have been there for two to five days.

ECSO is investigating the situation as a homicide. They have reached out to surrounding cities and counties to see if it matches any missing persons reports and the body has been sent off for an autopsy.

At this time deputies have not released an identity and there is no further information available.