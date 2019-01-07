ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place the morning of June 30.

Ricardo Reyna, 18, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Reyna is 5'10", weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes also goes by the name of "Ricky".

Reyna should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Antigua Drive around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found two men between the ages of 18 and 22 years old had gunshot injuries.

One had been shot in the lower back of his head while the other had three gunshot wounds, on each in his stomach, hip and arm.

Both men were taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment. As of July 1 there is no word yet on their condition.

No arrests have been made and ECSO is still investigating.