ODESSA, Texas — The family of Juan "Juanito" Rodriguez, 31, identified him as the victim of a string of shootings in Ector County.

NewsWest spoke with Heidi Villalba, a cousin of Juanito Rodriguez.

According to Villalba, Juanito’s truck broke down on Business 20 in Odessa Thursday, Sept. 26.

While he was waiting for help on the side of the road, the suspected shooter shot and killed him.

Rodriguez died from his injuries.

Villalba explained Rodriguez was in town visiting his brother, hoping to find a job as a mechanic and new opportunity for his family in the Permian Basin.

Authorities have one person in custody but have not released their identity, and have not confirmed the victim's names.

RELATED: Suspect connected to string of Ector Co. shootings in custody

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide more information on the victims and the suspect in a press conference Monday.

“It’s really sad to think somebody’s got this much hate in their heart that they want to take away somebody’s family members kids and moms and daughters,” said Sheriff Mike Griffis in a press conference Friday.

RELATED: These are the victims of the Permian Basin shooting

The sheriff's department has not said the shootings were linked.

The only commonality in each case is the suspect is driving a white truck. Descriptions of the shooter vary in each case.

ECSO also says different weapons have been used at each scene. All appear to be from a handgun, but of different calibers.

RELATED: They won $500,000 in the lottery. Then they went to jail for burglary