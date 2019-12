ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man was arrested after deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office found over 1000 grams of meth, over 500 grams of heroin, over $20,000 in U.S. Currency and one pistol in his home.

The arrest was part of a search warrant executed early Friday morning by the ECSO.

Kyle Leroy Myers, 27, was arrested and charged with Possession of Meth with intent to distribute.

Authorities expect additional charges pending investigation.