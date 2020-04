ODESSA, Texas — Deputies of the Ector County Sheriff's Office discovered the body a man near Pleasant Farms this afternoon.

They got the call of a suspicious vehicle from someone around 6001 W Lemon.

When they got there, deputies found the vehicle and the dead man inside.

Authorities are still investigating at this time.

