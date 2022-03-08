ECSO arrests 2 after investigators say 4 children were sexually abused

The children were all under the age of six.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested after the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says four children under the age of six were sexually abused.

On Friday, deputies were dispatched to 12051 W 57th St. In reference a possible aggravated sexual assault of a child.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies spoke to the mother of the victims, who claimed that her four children said their step-grandfather, Fidencio Eduardo Armendariz, touched them inappropriately.

Investigators found that Fidencio sexually abused the four children. It was also discovered that Fidencio’s wife, Michelle Armendariz, gave him access to the children with knowledge of the abuse.

Fidencio was arrested on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and is currently being held in the Ector County Detention Center.