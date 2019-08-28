ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating three armed robberies that took place Tuesday night.

ECSO believes these robberies were related due to matching suspect descriptions.

Deputies responded to the first robbery at 6: 49 p.m. at Maysa's Tortillas. Employees reported a tall skinny male with a blue mask entered the store, pointed a gun and demanded all the money in the register be given to him.

As deputies were investigating, they were advised that another attempted robbery had occurred at the El Wast Depot. No money was reportedly taken, but the description of the suspect matched the suspect of the earlier robbery.

Employees said the suspect had pulled into the parking lot and headed to the entrance but the employee activated a security gate preventing him from getting inside. He then ran back to the car and left the scene.

The final robberry occurred later at the Kent Kwik on N. County Road West. Three young males entered the store, produced a handgun and took money and other items.

OPD located the suspect vehicle about an hour later. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

A short vehicle pursuit occurred before the suspects fled on foot. They were then apprehended by OPD and ECSO.

The suspects were aged 15, 13 and 12 years old and have since been booked into the Ector County Youth Center for aggravated robbery.