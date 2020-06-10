Ector Co. Sheriff's Office and ICE locate 14 illegal immigrants in West Odessa

Three subjects were arrested on state charges related to human trafficking and smuggling charges.

WEST ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement have detained 11 illegal immigrants in Ector County.

On Monday, October 5, ECSO and ICE executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Hasty Road in West Odessa.

11 illegal immigrants were located and taken into custody.

An additional three immigrants were later located at a Motel 6 nearby.