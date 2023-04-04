ECSO investigating after 14-year-old shot

The 14-year-old was taken to the ER at Medical Center Hospital.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 14-year-old was shot on Monday.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, authorities were called to the area of FM 3503 and JBS Parkway just after 3 p.m.

While they were on the way, they were rerouted to Medical Center Hospital's ER in reference to a teen who had been shot.

A witness told deputies they believed the shooting happened at 3503 and JBS.

Deputies in the area found shell casings, but it is unknown if they are connected and no other evidence has been found.

At this time there is no word on the teen's condition