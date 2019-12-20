ODESSA, Texas — Thursday afternoon, a 5th-grade student received a Class A Misdemeanor after threatening to shoot kids at Hays Elementary.

Officials with the Ector County School District believe it was a general threat since the student did not name anyone specific.

The school’s principal was made aware of the statement and immediately called ECISD police.

The student was charged with Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The school district also said they were grateful for those who reported the threat.

"We want to remind our community we do not treat these types of statements as jokes," reminded Mike Adkins, communications officer for ECISD. "We take them seriously and serious consequences will follow. Ector County ISD is committed to providing safe schools for our staff, students and families."

