ODESSA, Texas — A 13 year old boy was charged Friday after threatening to bring a gun to school.

The boy told his class at Bonham Middle School he would bring a gun to school and shoot up the campus.

Police believe the statement was careless and there was no credible danger. The boy is being charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition or Use of a Firearm.

Due to the teen's age his identity will not be released.

ECISD says they want to ask parents to discuss with children because statements like this will be taken seriously. This includes disciplinary action being taken and criminal charges being pressed.

"We want to thank the teacher who reported it, and the administrators and police officers who responded to this situation quickly. The safety of our staff and students is always be our top concern," said ECISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins.

