37-year-old Antonia Martinez was arrested.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue and Marshals responded to a structure fire in the 2500 block of E. 2nd St.

The incident occurred on January 5 around 8:55 p.m.

The structure is typically abandoned, but was occupied at the time by several transients.

The building had major fire damages and a female, who was on the scene, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.