ECISD: Nimitz Middle School student arrested for making threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Nimitz Middle School student was arrested for making a threat in school Friday, according to Ector County ISD.

The student is facing a charge of threatening or exhibiting a firearm in a public school, a class A misdemeanor, after he said if he had a gun he would bring it to school and shoot everyone.

District police said the student made the threat in frustration and they do not believe anyone was in danger.