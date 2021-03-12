ECISD: Nimitz Middle School student arrested for making threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Nimitz Middle School student was arrested for making a threat in school Friday, according to Ector County ISD.
The student is facing a charge of threatening or exhibiting a firearm in a public school, a class A misdemeanor, after he said if he had a gun he would bring it to school and shoot everyone.
District police said the student made the threat in frustration and they do not believe anyone was in danger.
ECISD officials said they want to remind those in the district that all threats of violence are not a joking matter, will be taken seriously and will have consequences.