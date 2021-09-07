ECISD middle school student charged after claiming to have a gun on campus

Officials say the boy did not actually have a gun on him or his locker.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa middle school student was arrested and charged Tuesday after he claimed to have a weapon on campus.

According to an ECISD spokesperson, a Wilson & Young Medal of Honor student told officials an eighth-grade boy told them he claimed to have a gun at school.

ECISD police and the weapons K-9 searched the boy and his locker but did not find a weapon.

The boy, who has not been identified due to his age, has been charged with claiming to have a weapon on campus.

ECISD leaders thanked the student who came forward as well as the officers who responded quickly. They also reminded students that threats like this are taken extremely seriously.