ODESSA, Texas — Sunday evening, officials of the Ector County Independent School District reached out to parents and the community after finding another Snapchat shooting threat.

Officials say this one threatened a shooting at Bowie Middle School as well as Wilson and Young Middle School during school Monday.

This is not the first threat the district has dealt with in recent days, a similar threat was directed at Bowie MS on Friday.

ECISD police have partnered with other law enforcement agencies to locate the individual or individuals responsible for this crime.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The district is also asking all parents to monitor their child’s social media and know what they are posting and promoting.

"We want to reassure our community we take this seriously, these types of posts are not funny, and we are hope this announcement will help stop it right away," ECISD officials stated in a press release.

School is scheduled to continue as normal Monday, but just as on Friday, extra police officers at both schools and will continue to investigate any and all leads.

Due to this type of anonymous threat becoming a far-too-regular occurrence over the last couple of years, ECISD made the decision not to make public announcements of threats to prevent copycat threats.

However, in light of the recent incidents in Odessa, the district says they need to alter that stance and let parents know this is happening.

