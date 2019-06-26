ODESSA, Texas — An ECISD bus driver has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Reid Derrick Witcher, 45, was arrested as a result of a joint investigation by ICE, DPS and Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities executed a state search warrant on Witcher's home and found a binder with around 125 photos of child pornography.

Witcher reportedly told authorities he had been downloading and viewing child porn for around 10 years and possessed nearly 10,000 images through electronic media.

“Innocent children who are sexually exploited physically or through disseminated child pornography may suffer irreparable trauma,” said Jack P. Staton, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso.

“Under our ongoing Operation Predator program, our HSI special agents continue to work jointly with our law enforcement partners to rescue victimized children, and aggressively target child predators for their heinous crimes.”

ECISD will be releasing a statement on this arrest shortly.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.