ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD has arrested a female student for posting messages on social media threatening to shoot up schools.

According to ECISD, the student said she did not intend to harm anyone but posted the threats so she could get out of school.

Officers were able to identify the student with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip. She has been charged with two counts of Terroristic Threat.

ECISD thanks students for reporting this threat and encourages people to remember "if you see something, say something".

